Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “In sync with long-term growth objectives to optimize product portfolio and expand customer base, Harley-Davidson is focusing on motorcycle models and technologies that better align with market trends. The firm's turnaround plan, dubbed as ‘Rewire’, and the five-year strategic plan ‘Hardwire’ boosts optimism. The company's decision to evolve its original LiveWire motorcycle into a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) brand is set to bolster prospects. However, supply-chain disruption amid microchip shortage is a major headwind, resulting in the rise in commodity prices, which is likely to clip margins. Stretched balance sheet also raises concern. Exorbitant tariffs imposed by the European Union (EU) is also set to pose a competitive disadvantage for Harley-Davidson's products. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.16.

Shares of HOG opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.2% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.