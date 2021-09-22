Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Harmonic posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. 2,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,841. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $898.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -875.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,763.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 45,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Harmonic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 66,253.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 244.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.