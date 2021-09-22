HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a positive rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.20.
ZYNE stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.40. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
