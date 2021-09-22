HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a positive rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.20.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ZYNE stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.40. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.