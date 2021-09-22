Head-To-Head Comparison: Motorsport Games (MSGM) and Its Peers

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ: MSGM) is one of 353 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Motorsport Games to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Motorsport Games and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 0 4 0 3.00 Motorsport Games Competitors 2384 12142 22479 629 2.57

Motorsport Games currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.69%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 8.34%. Given Motorsport Games’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Motorsport Games and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $19.05 million -$1.76 million -55.32 Motorsport Games Competitors $1.92 billion $381.26 million 71.55

Motorsport Games’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Motorsport Games. Motorsport Games is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Motorsport Games shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Motorsport Games and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games N/A -67.03% -49.91% Motorsport Games Competitors -133.02% -64.38% -4.39%

Summary

Motorsport Games rivals beat Motorsport Games on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

