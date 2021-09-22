Head-To-Head Review: Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) versus Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF)

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) and Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.8% of Medallia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Alfi shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Medallia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Medallia and Alfi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia 0 12 1 0 2.08 Alfi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medallia presently has a consensus target price of $35.65, suggesting a potential upside of 5.35%. Given Medallia’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Medallia is more favorable than Alfi.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medallia and Alfi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia $477.22 million 11.41 -$148.66 million ($0.76) -44.53 Alfi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alfi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medallia.

Profitability

This table compares Medallia and Alfi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia -37.34% -30.58% -10.02% Alfi N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Medallia beats Alfi on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc. engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions. It serves industries including automotive, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, nonprofit, retail, and telecommunications and media. The company was founded by Borge Hald and Amy Pressman in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Alfi Company Profile

Alfi, Inc. provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc. was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc. and changed its name to Alfi, Inc. in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

