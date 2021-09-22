Head-To-Head Survey: IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) vs. Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) and Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and Angi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -19.35% -38.92% -14.49% Angi -2.46% -3.06% -1.67%

0.8% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Angi shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Angi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

IDW Media has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Angi has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IDW Media and Angi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Angi 0 3 10 0 2.77

Angi has a consensus price target of $15.31, suggesting a potential upside of 28.96%. Given Angi’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Angi is more favorable than IDW Media.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDW Media and Angi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $38.16 million 1.00 -$13.80 million N/A N/A Angi $1.47 billion 4.08 -$6.28 million ($0.01) -1,187.00

Angi has higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media.

Summary

Angi beats IDW Media on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About Angi

Angi, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair. The Europe segment includes the operations of Travaux, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot, CraftJack and Instapro. The company was founded on April 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

