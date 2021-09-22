Head to Head Survey: SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diginex and SPAR Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diginex $290,000.00 526.47 -$125.33 million ($2.51) -1.56 SPAR Group $230.52 million 0.13 $3.37 million N/A N/A

SPAR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Diginex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Diginex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 59.6% of SPAR Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Diginex and SPAR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diginex 0 0 2 0 3.00 SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diginex currently has a consensus price target of $15.21, suggesting a potential upside of 288.87%. Given Diginex’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Diginex is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Volatility & Risk

Diginex has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diginex and SPAR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diginex N/A N/A N/A SPAR Group 1.87% 12.28% 5.20%

Summary

SPAR Group beats Diginex on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk. It also provides asset management services under the Bletchley Park Asset Management name; and EQONEX Capital that assists issuers seeking to access global capital markets through the issuance of either paper securities or digital securities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

