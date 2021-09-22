Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 941,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

HR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.