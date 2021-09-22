Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,223 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR stock opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.23 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HR. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

