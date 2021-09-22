HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) Short Interest Up 33.8% in August

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the August 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAQ opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter worth $40,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

