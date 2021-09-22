HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HQY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.70.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $61.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,114.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average of $73.19. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $137,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,740. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 200.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HealthEquity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

