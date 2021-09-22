Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

HEINY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heineken from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heineken currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

OTCMKTS HEINY traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.30. 25,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,754. Heineken has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4403 per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

About Heineken

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

