Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.45. Heritage Financial posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage Financial.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $62.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,251. The company has a market capitalization of $865.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.