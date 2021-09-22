Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe Purchases 10,000 Shares

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE HRTG opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.45 million, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.10 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Sunday, July 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1,183.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,099,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,858,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,651,000 after buying an additional 202,118 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 749,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 196,689 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 720.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 165,212 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

