Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 555 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $85.98. 541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,018. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average of $96.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $201.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

