Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $75,285,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $5.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.04. The stock had a trading volume of 204,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,172,599. The company has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.28. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

