Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $417,000 Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 922 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.16.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $464.51. 80 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,121. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $480.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.01. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.75 and a 12 month high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

