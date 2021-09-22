Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 308 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.30. The stock had a trading volume of 34,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,698. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.53 and its 200 day moving average is $149.59.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

