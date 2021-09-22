Herman Miller (MLHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.96. Herman Miller has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herman Miller stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1,245.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Herman Miller worth $24,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.