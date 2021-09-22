Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Holdings Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,170 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,697,000 after acquiring an additional 250,378 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 38.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 34,336 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $838,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRTX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

HRTX opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

