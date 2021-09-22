Hi Line Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,185 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,376 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 2.0% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,161 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.17. 226,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201,620. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

