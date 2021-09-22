HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 375 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,491 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $38.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

