HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,664 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,681,000 after acquiring an additional 624,269 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 621,301 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,562,000 after acquiring an additional 546,025 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,158,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 544,870 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price target on the stock. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.48.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

