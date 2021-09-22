HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 78.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,046 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Caesarstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caesarstone by 448.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Caesarstone stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Caesarstone had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $163.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Caesarstone Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

