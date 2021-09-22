HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $717,000 Investment in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alkermes by 18.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Alkermes by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Alkermes by 27.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alkermes by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALKS. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkermes stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.72, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

