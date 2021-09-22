HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Utz Brands by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Utz Brands by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTZ opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. Equities analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.96.

Utz Brands Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

