Histogen (HSTO) versus The Competition Financial Review

Histogen (NASDAQ: HSTO) is one of 886 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Histogen to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Histogen and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Histogen $2.06 million -$18.77 million -0.78 Histogen Competitors $1.70 billion $122.33 million -2.45

Histogen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Histogen. Histogen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Histogen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogen -1,045.49% -99.84% -66.52% Histogen Competitors -3,674.62% -115.85% -26.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Histogen and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Histogen Competitors 5007 18557 40414 778 2.57

Histogen currently has a consensus price target of $3.20, suggesting a potential upside of 304.60%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 58.19%. Given Histogen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Histogen is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Histogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Histogen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Histogen has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Histogen’s peers have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Histogen peers beat Histogen on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc. engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J. Mento and Gail K. Naughton on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

