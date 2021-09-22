Histogen (HSTO) versus The Competition Financial Review

Histogen (NASDAQ: HSTO) is one of 886 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Histogen to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Histogen and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Histogen
|$2.06 million
|-$18.77 million
|-0.78
|Histogen Competitors
|$1.70 billion
|$122.33 million
|-2.45
Profitability
This table compares Histogen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Histogen
|-1,045.49%
|-99.84%
|-66.52%
|Histogen Competitors
|-3,674.62%
|-115.85%
|-26.81%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Histogen and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Histogen
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Histogen Competitors
|5007
|18557
|40414
|778
|2.57
Histogen currently has a consensus price target of $3.20, suggesting a potential upside of 304.60%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 58.19%. Given Histogen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Histogen is more favorable than its peers.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
6.4% of Histogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Histogen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
Histogen has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Histogen’s peers have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Histogen peers beat Histogen on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
Histogen Company Profile
Histogen, Inc. engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J. Mento and Gail K. Naughton on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.