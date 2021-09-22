Hoge Finance Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hoge Finance has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hoge Finance has a market cap of $38.80 million and approximately $544,241.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00055771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00131352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00012671 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00046031 BTC.

Hoge Finance Coin Profile

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 405,106,427,487 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

