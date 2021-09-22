Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

