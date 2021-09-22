Honest (HNST) Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Honest has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $131,693.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00067097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.25 or 0.00167368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00108415 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.18 or 0.06807558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,893.07 or 0.99814938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

