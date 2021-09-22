Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.31

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 17811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 298,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the period.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

