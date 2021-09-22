Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Update

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,900 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 612,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Houston American Energy news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $25,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 175.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Houston American Energy in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Houston American Energy in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Houston American Energy by 142.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Houston American Energy in the second quarter worth about $136,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Houston American Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,851. The company has a current ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 45.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Houston American Energy has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.