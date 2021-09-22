Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Hits New 1-Year High at $975.20

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and last traded at GBX 975.20 ($12.74), with a volume of 884182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 959.80 ($12.54).

HWDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 912 ($11.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 876.71 ($11.45).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 931.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 836.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

