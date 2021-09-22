Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will announce earnings per share of $2.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.58. Hubbell reported earnings of $2.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

HUBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Hubbell stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.78. 7,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $131.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 422,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,481,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

