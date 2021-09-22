Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$8.60 by Analysts at Bank of America

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Bank of America from C$12.60 to C$8.60 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HBM. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CSFB decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.71.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of HBM traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,253. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.11 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$496.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$485.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.