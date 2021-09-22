Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) rose 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.24. Approximately 148,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,149,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

HUT has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.76.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

