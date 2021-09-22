HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $38.18

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.18, but opened at $36.65. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 1,096 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 227.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 36.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HUTCHMED in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

