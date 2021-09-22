Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Hits $0.0129

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.07 million and approximately $270,279.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00054643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00126814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00012624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00045229 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

HOT is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.