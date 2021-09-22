Hyperion 1-Day Volume Reaches $117,677.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last week, Hyperion has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Hyperion has a market cap of $366,998.61 and approximately $117,677.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00054963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00130236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012535 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00045727 BTC.

About Hyperion

HYN is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

