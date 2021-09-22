Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock Price Down 7%

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares fell 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.29. 8,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,074,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HYZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 301,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.07% of Hyzon Motors as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

