iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives C$83.19 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$83.19.

IAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$81.50 to C$83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total transaction of C$70,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at C$2,679,730. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total transaction of C$281,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$198,494.81.

Shares of TSE IAG traded up C$0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching C$70.05. The company had a trading volume of 72,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,595. The stock has a market cap of C$7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$69.52. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$44.54 and a 12 month high of C$75.30.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that iA Financial will post 8.6499998 earnings per share for the current year.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

