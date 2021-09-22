ICHI One Day Volume Hits $4.14 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, ICHI has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $3.71 or 0.00008542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $13.13 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00072552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00115781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.00170679 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.18 or 0.06898002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,486.78 or 1.00051449 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.72 or 0.00795401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,537,292 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars.

