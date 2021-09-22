Ideaology (IDEA) Market Cap Reaches $1.88 Million

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, Ideaology has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. Ideaology has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $365,406.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00055458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00129864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00012731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00046442 BTC.

About Ideaology

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.