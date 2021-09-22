Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley Sells 5,555 Shares of Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $101,712.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. Identiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $401.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -452.50 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32.
Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million.
INVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
Identiv Company Profile
Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.
Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.