Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley Sells 5,555 Shares of Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $101,712.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. Identiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $401.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -452.50 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 308.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after purchasing an additional 932,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 189,063 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 814,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 79,537 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,437,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 642,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

INVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.