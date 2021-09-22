Idle Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.57 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and approximately $405,058.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $4.19 or 0.00009979 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

