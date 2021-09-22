iExec RLC (RLC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $18.96 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $269.82 million and approximately $18.96 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC coin can currently be bought for $3.37 or 0.00007747 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00055764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00128462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00012836 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00046254 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

