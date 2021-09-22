Illuvium (ILV) Trading 17% Higher This Week

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $580.32 or 0.01375001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $368.46 million and approximately $81.16 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00064832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00166519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00106660 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,852.86 or 0.06759531 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,092.39 or 0.99733232 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,934 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

