IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.25

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.25 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 34 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

About IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

