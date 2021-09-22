Incent (INCNT) Price Reaches $0.0205 on Major Exchanges

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Incent has a market cap of $943,147.20 and $23.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Incent has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00072147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00114603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00170522 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.03 or 0.06960001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,423.70 or 0.99645881 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.70 or 0.00791000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

