Incent Trading Down 10.5% This Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Incent has a market capitalization of $911,776.71 and $22.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Incent has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Incent coin can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00065488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00167664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00108231 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.74 or 0.06706925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,147.19 or 1.00036925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.67 or 0.00751617 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

